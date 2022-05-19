TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.15% of TriCo Bancshares worth $53,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TCBK stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

