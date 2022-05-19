Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.25% of NeoGenomics worth $52,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.86.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

