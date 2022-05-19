Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.80% of Avista worth $53,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $10,961,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avista by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,028,279. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

