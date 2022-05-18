California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $9.85 Million in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZWS stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

