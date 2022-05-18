Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.06.

WIX stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.