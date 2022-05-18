California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,409 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of MasTec worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,227,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

