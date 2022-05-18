Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 12,277 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,982.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 234,967 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,761 shares of company stock valued at $440,841. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

