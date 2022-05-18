Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.39. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $225.62 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.30.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

