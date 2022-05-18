Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jabil were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

