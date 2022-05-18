Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,533 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

