Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,543,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,113,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.17. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

