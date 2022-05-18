Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,943 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $152.06. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.