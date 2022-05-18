Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after purchasing an additional 287,694 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

