WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,580,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB stock opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.60 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.