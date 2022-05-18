Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,684 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comerica were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,712,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 170,836 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

