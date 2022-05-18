Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

