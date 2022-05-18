82,292 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

