Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in GMS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GMS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of GMS opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

