WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $312,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder bought 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Old National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.