HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

