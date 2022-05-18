Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leidos were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

