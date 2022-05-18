WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,093 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,833,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $12,286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

