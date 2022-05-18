Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in YETI by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in YETI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

YETI opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

