Aviva PLC Increases Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $94.73.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.