Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Century Communities by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 421,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 139,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Century Communities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.