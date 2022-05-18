WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

SWN stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.