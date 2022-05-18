WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $296,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.