Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,623 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 247.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,657,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 234,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

