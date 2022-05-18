Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Limelight Networks worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

