HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 21,269 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $185,892,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Loews by 847.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 317,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

