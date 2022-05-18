Aviva PLC Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.