California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Agree Realty worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

