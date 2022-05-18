Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Price Target at $3.94

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.20 ($4.38) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

