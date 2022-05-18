Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $9.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $3.94 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.