Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $253,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CCS opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.
Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Communities (CCS)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.