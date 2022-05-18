Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $253,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

