California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,691 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after buying an additional 505,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after buying an additional 256,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,132. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

