California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,165 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 174.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

