Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

