Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 3,722 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Watts Water Technologies worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.20 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

