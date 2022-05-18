Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 20,634 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.44% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 323,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 148,377 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $532.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

