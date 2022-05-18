Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 24,331 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.36% of nLIGHT worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $11,512,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

