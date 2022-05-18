Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) to Underperform

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

ENJY opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.19. Enjoy Technology has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 139.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enjoy Technology by 223.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

