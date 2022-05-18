TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 241,804 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $10.88.

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.