MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.00

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.56, with a volume of 193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $104,958.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,595 over the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $7,369,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.