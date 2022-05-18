H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412,196 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $32.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

