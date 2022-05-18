Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

WEBR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NYSE WEBR opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Weber has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Weber by 1,621.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weber by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weber by 174.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weber by 16.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weber by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

