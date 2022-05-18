Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.