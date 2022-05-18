Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

