Chardan Capital Lowers Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target to $13.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 204.45% from the stock’s current price.

PEAR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,326,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

