Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $14.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

LIND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of LIND opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,029,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,477,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,670. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

